Crabs Offense Blitzes High Point, Set New Team-High in Hits

August 31, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs were in action against the High Point Rockers for the second time in this series. Southern Maryland had fought back into the game on Tuesday and fell just one run short of making a six-run comeback. The Crabs handed the ball to Spencer Johnston, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Blue Crabs drew first blood with Braxton Lee cracking a ball into right field, and Jack Sundberg crossed the plate to make it 1-0. Khalil Lee and K.C. Hobson got an RBI in the third, and their lead swelled to a 3-run lead after three innings.

Johnston twirled his way through four scoreless innings until the fifth when he tripped, and a balk call allowed Ryan Grotjohn to move a free 90 feet. That was all High Point got.

Isaias Quiroz led off the sixth with a double that opened the door to a Crabs rally that put the Rockers away. Southern Maryland ended up scoring five runs on five hits, capped off by a Jimmy Kerrigan two-RBI single, it was 8-1. Caulfield would tack on another run to conclude the game at 9-1 win for the Blue Crabs.

With 18 hits, the Crabs set a new team high this season in hits. Nine players walked away with a hit; six had a multi-hit performance, and three had three hits. Johnston got the win, getting him to 5-4 this year; the Crabs are still two games out of first place in the North Division.

The final game of this series is scheduled at 6:35 p.m., and it will be veteran pitcher against veteran pitch; Crabs are going with Daryl Thompson, and the Rockers will pitch knuckleballer Mickey Jannis. Tickets are available for a Beer and Wing Thursday sponsored by Foster's Grille; FloBaseball will have the live stream of the series finale.

