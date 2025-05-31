CPL ON TOUR HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Halifax Wanderers: May 31, 2025
May 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Pacific Signs Goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for Sunday's Match vs. Valour FC - Pacific FC
- Atlético Denied Late as Ottawa Came From Two Goals Down Away to Vancouver FC to Earn Point and Go Top of the Table - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- York United FC Signs Portuguese Striker Bryan Rosa
- York United FC Announces Signing of Mexican Goalkeeper Diego Urtiaga
- CPL 'On Tour': York United FC Faces Halifax in Québec City, May 31
- York United FC Academy: 2025 Season Schedule Revealed
- York United FC Returns to Toronto for Final Phase of 2025 Preseason