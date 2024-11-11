CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Cavalry FC Are the 2024 North Star Cup Champions!

November 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC have their playoff title at last!

On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down the 2024 Canadian Premier League Final, which saw Cavalry FC lift the North Star Cup for the first time, in front of their home fans at ATCO Field.

They break down the match itself and listen to postgame reaction from several Cavs stars, as well as the two head coaches - Tommy Wheeldon Jr and Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer.

