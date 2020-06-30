Coyotes Sign Mayo to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Mayo recorded 4-8-12 with 34 penalty minutes (PIM) and was plus-24 in 58 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2019-20. He led the team and tied for fifth in the AHL in plus-minus.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Victoria, BC has totaled 12-26-38 with 127 PIM in 221 career AHL games.

Mayo was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

