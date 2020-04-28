Coyotes Sign Maccelli to Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 19-year-old Maccelli registered 13-17-30 with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 games with Ilves (Liiga) and was named the League's Rookie of the Year in 2019-20. He also represented Team Finland at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording 2-3-5 and eight PIM in seven contests.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound native of Turku, Finland previously totaled 39-54-93 with 56 PIM in 98 career USHL games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Maccelli was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (98th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

