Counting Down to Home Opener: Jeff Teat

It's hard to believe that we sit at less than two months away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

Today marks the first day that Ottawa Black Bears single game tickets are on sale. Therefore, it is the perfect day to begin our countdown to the team's home opener. At 51 days away, who better to start with than #51 himself, Jeff Teat.

Last season, Teat played 18 regular season games with the New York Riptide. In that span, the Brampton, Ontario native recorded a whopping 130-point total coming in the form of 58 goals and 72 assists.

Teat, 27, was drafted first overall by the Riptide in the first round of the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. He has played all three seasons of his NLL career with the Riptide, totalling 52 regular season games. During that span, Teat has scored 151 goals and added 223 assists for a total of 374 points.

Fans won't want to miss a second of Teat's skill on the turf. Tickets to the Black Bears inaugural home opener are available now!

