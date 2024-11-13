Counting Down to Home Opener: Jack Kelly

November 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Today marks 16 days out from the Black Bears' home opener. At just over two weeks away from the big game, it's time to look back on the career of #16 Jack Kelly.

Drafted 21st overall by the New York Riptide in the second round of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the 6'0, right-handed forward recorded three goals and five assists for a total of eight points in seven games with the Riptide in the 2023 season.

Prior to joining the NLL, Kelly played lacrosse for Penn State. In 53 career games, Kelly recorded 102 points, coming in the form of 83 goals and 19 assists. The Toronto, Ontario native was named the USILA third-team All-American in his junior year during the 2019 season and was an honorable-mention All-American by Inside Lacrosse. That season saw Kelly score 42 goals and his shot percentage (.538%) rank first in the Big Ten conference and third nationally.

His junior career saw Kelly play in 64 regular season games with the Toronto Beaches. In that span, he scored 52 goals and added 91 assists for a total of 143 regular season points. Kelly also made seven playoff game appearances with the Beaches, recording two goals and 12 assists for 14 points.

To see Kelly and his team live, grab your tickets to the Ottawa Black Bears home opener!

