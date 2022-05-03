Cougars Sign Jimmy Kerrigan, Tra Holmes, Isaac Olson

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have signed outfielders Jimmy Kerrigan and Tra Holmes as well as right-handed pitcher Isaac Olson.

Kerrigan joins the Cougars after splitting time between the Triple-A and Double-A affiliates of the Minnesota Twins during the 2021 season. The Philadelphia native has four seasons of experience in professional baseball and has accumulated 52 home runs, 166 RBIs and .734 OPS over that time. In 2017, he appeared in 62 games in the Frontier League tallying an impressive .328/.369/.532 slash line.

"Jimmy is coming off a big year in Triple-A last year," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "We are thrilled to have him with us."

Cougars alumni Tra Holmes returns to Kane County after spending parts of the 2018 and 2019 with the team. The Tallahassee, Fla. native was drafted in the 11th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent four years in their farm system. During his minor league career, Holmes tallied over 2,200 innings of work in the outfield with a majority of these innings coming in center field. He logged a career fielding percentage of over .975 while also using his speed on offense to steal 69 bases.

"Tra can play all three outfield spots and he can run," said Tsamis. "We're looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Olson enters his first season of professional baseball after playing collegiately at Georgetown College in Kentucky the last two seasons. In his collegiate career, Olson has logged over 100 innings while striking out 103 batters and only allowing three home runs.

"Isaac is a big, strong kid," said Tsamis. "This is his first year in professional baseball and we feel he can be a tough pitcher in this league."

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP Ben Allison

RHP Jack Anderson

OF Nick Anderson

LHP Koby Bishop

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Dylan Busby

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Ernie De La Trinidad

RHP Jack Fox

OF Tra Holmes

INF Sherman Johnson

OF Jimmy Kerrigan

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

RHP Isaac Olson

INF Alexis Pantoja

RHP Ryan Richardson

C Josh Rolette

RHP Danny Taggart

RHP Ryan Tapani

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

