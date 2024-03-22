Cougars Announce 2024 Promotions Schedule

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have released a preliminary schedule of theme nights and giveaways for the 2024 season leading up to single-game tickets going on sale Thursday, March 28.

The Cougars open the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The homestand kicks off with an Opening Night cap giveaway on Thursday, May 16 followed by a 2024 Magnetic Schedule giveaway on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, all presented by Northwestern Medicine.

Highlights for this season include returning theme night The Office Night (Saturday, June 8), featuring a guest appearance from Kate Flannery, who plays Meredith Palmer on the show. Other returning theme nights include Bark in the Park (June 18, July 30), Peanut Free Night (July 2), Military Appreciation Night (July 13), Tie Dye Night (July 19), Christmas in July (July 20), Hawaiian Night (August 3), Princess Day (August 4) and Star Wars Night (August 31).

Wackadoo! Bluey comes to beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field for the first time on Sunday, June 9 and Sunday, June 21. Characters Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance on both days.

On June 22, the Cougars are enchanted to present The Eras Night: Cougars Version. A night only from your Wildest Dreams, there will be a pre-game concert, music from Miss Americana all night long, a t-shirt giveaway, post-game fireworks and more. Look what you made us do.

It's Kooks vs. Pogues on August 8 for the Cougars first ever Outer Banks night. Charles Esten, who plays Ward Cameron on the hit Netflix television series will be in attendance and the first 1,500 fans will receive a beach ball, courtesy of Country Financial. Other new theme nights include the Negro League Celebration (June 19), Swedish Days Celebration (June 21), Harry Potter Night (August 2) and D.C. Super Villains Night (August 30).

In addition to the theme nights and giveaways, the Cougars host 26 post-game firework shows, 10 pregame concerts and numerous national entertainment acts. More information about promotions can be found on kccougars.com/promotions.

2024 Promotions Schedule (Subject to change, more to be announced)

Thursday, May 16 - Opening Night Caps (Northwestern Medicine)

Friday, May 17 - 2024 Magnetic Schedule (Northwestern Medicine)

Saturday, May 18 - 2024 Magnetic Schedule (Northwestern Medicine)

Sunday, May 19 - Stroke Awareness Day: Minutes Matter (Northwestern Medicine)

Friday, June 7 - Super Hero Night featuring Spider Man and Ant Man with a poster giveaway (Country Financial)

Saturday, June 8 - The Office Night featuring Kate Flannery

Sunday, June 9 - Bluey with appearance from Bluey and Bingo

Tuesday, June 18 - Bark in the Park

Wednesday, June 19 - Negro League Celebration

Friday, June 21 - Swedish Days Celebration

Saturday, June 22 - The Eras Night - Cougars Version with a t-shirt giveaway

Sunday, June 23 - 2024 Cougars Team Baseball Card Set Giveaway (West Suburban Limo)

Tuesday, July 2 - Peanut Free Night

Thursday, July 11 - 80's Night

Friday, July 12 - Video Game Night

Saturday, July 13 - Military Appreciation Night with Patriotic Cap giveaway (Miller Lite)

Sunday, July 14 - Ozzie and Annie Squishmallow giveaway

Friday, July 19 - Tie Dye Night with a Tie Dye T-Shirt giveaway (Wintrust)

Saturday, July 20 - Christmas in July with Santa Bobblehead giveaway (THE Pride Stores)

Sunday, July 21 - Bluey with appearance from Bluey and Bingo

Tuesday, July 30 - Bark in the Park

Thursday, August 1 - Jazz Chisholm Bobblehead giveaway (93 Octane Brewery)

Saturday, August 3 - Hawaiian Night with a cap giveaway (Hyundai)

Sunday, August 4 - Princess Day

Tuesday, August 6 - Fan Appreciation Night (Northwestern Medicine)

Thursday, August 8 - Outer Banks Night featuring Charles Esten with a beach ball giveaway (Country Financial)

Friday, August 16 - American Girl Night with American Girl outfit giveaway (1,500 fans) and doll giveaway (9 lucky fans)

Saturday, August 17 - Country Music Night

Sunday, August 18 - Build-A-Bear© Teddy Bear Giveaway

Friday, August 30 - DC Super Villains Night with a Joker bobblehead giveaway (Pyrotecnico)

Saturday, August 31 - Star Wars Night/Autism Awareness Night

Full season tickets, group tickets and partial season tickets of 5-20 games are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 or tickets@kanecountycougars.com to purchase season or group tickets today.

Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Facebook, Instagram and X for more information about the 2024 season.

