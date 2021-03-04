Cougars Add Infielder Nick Zammarelli

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Nick Zammarelli today. Zammarelli is the third player to sign with the Cougars in 2021.

Zammarelli last played in 2019 where he hit .231 with nine home runs and 42 RBI in 101 games for the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. The left-hander tallied 80 hits in 101 games, including 22 multi-hit contests.

"Nick will be a solid left-handed bat for us," said Cougars' manager George Tsamis. "He will hit somewhere in the middle of our order and we are looking forward to him driving in many runs for us."

Zammarelli was drafted in 2016 by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round and will enter his fifth season in professional baseball. The Providence, R.I. native holds a .275 batting average and .340 on-base percentage in his career. Throughout his last four seasons, Zammarelli has earned multiple awards including Mid-Season All Star (2018), Milb.com Organization All Star (2016) and Northwest League All Star (2016).

The Cougars will open the 2021 season on May 18 at Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets are expected to go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

