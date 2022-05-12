Cougars Add Former First Round Pick Cornelius Randolph

Outfielder Cornelius Randolph

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed outfielder Cornelius Randolph on May 10.

"Cornelius can be a really good player in this league" said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "He has the tools and is still young. We are excited to have him with us and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Randolph signs with the Cougars after a seven year career in the Philadelphia Phillies system. Last season, he played in 48 games for the Phillies Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Iron Pigs and posted 20 RBI's and 10 home runs. In 2015, the Griffin, Ga. was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the MLB draft out of Griffin High School in Georgia.

Randolph played a majority of his career in left field and has posted a .982 fielding percentage overall. At the plate, he arguably had his best year in 2017 when he accumulated 13 home runs in 55 RBIs, and a .250/.338/.402 slash line. Over his career Randolph has also posted a .713 OPS over 2,087 plate appearances.

Cornelius Randolph / NBC Sports

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP Ben Allison

RHP Jack Anderson

OF Nick Anderson

LHP Koby Bishop

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Dylan Busby

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Ernie De La Trinidad

RHP Jack Fox

OF Tra Holmes

INF Sherman Johnson

OF Jimmy Kerrigan

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

RHP Isaac Olson

INF Alexis Pantoja

OF Cornelius Randolph

RHP Ryan Richardson

C Josh Rolette

RHP Danny Taggart

RHP Ryan Tapani

RHP Vance Worley

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Outfielder Cornelius Randolph

