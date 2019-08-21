Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium to Host Football Watch Parties

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a pair of football watch parties on their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On August 31, the UNI Panthers will face the Iowa State Cyclones at 11:00 am. Two weeks later, on September 14, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm.

Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open 30 minutes before kickoff of each game. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

