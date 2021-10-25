Corbin Named Northwoods League Executive of the Year

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced that Dan Corbin, longtime General Manager of the Waterloo Bucks, has been named the 2021 Northwoods League Executive of the Year. The award, which was decided by a vote of team officials at the League's annual fall meetings last week in Rochester, Minnesota, is given annually to the League's outstanding executive.

"Dan Corbin has been a staple in the League and is deserving of this award due to his loyalty and passion for the Bucks and the League," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz.

Corbin, who recently completed his 15th season as the GM for the Bucks, was also honored with the award after the 2008 season. In 2021, Waterloo saw both on-field and off-the-field success. After navigating a coaching change a few weeks prior to Opening Day, the Bucks won the Great Plains East Championship. Corbin also oversaw the addition of various game-day technology, successfully coordinated COVID-19 efforts between the team, the Black Hawk County Health Department, and the City of Waterloo, and maintained excellent customer service despite season long staffing challenges.

"I am very appreciative for this honor and thankful to be surrounded by a great ownership group and staff," said Corbin. "After a challenging season in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a 2021 season where some of those issues still lingered, this is a nice accolade for not just me, but the entire Waterloo Bucks organization. It's great to be recognized by my peers in this manner and I look forward to continuing to work with our community partners who share our vision and our great fans who make Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium such a fun environment."

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 27th season of play, winning the Great Plains East Championship. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

