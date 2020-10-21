Cops & Goblins Tickets Available at Cubs Den Saturday

SOUTH BEND, IN - Stu & Swoop's Cops & Goblins Trick or Treating Event presented by the South Bend Police Department comes to Four Winds Field on Monday, October 26. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. While this is still a free event, due to current health & safety guidelines, attendance is limited to 3,000 people and guests must have a ticket for entry.

While most of the tickets have already been distributed by the South Bend Police Department, the South Bend Cubs have your last chance to still get tickets.

The Cubs Den Team Store is giving away 100 tickets this Saturday, October 24. The store opens at 10:00 a.m. and tickets will be available while supplies last.

As these tickets are in high demand and in fairness to all looking to attend, all members of a family or group must be present to receive their tickets. For example; If a family is requesting four tickets, all four members of the group must be at the team store to receive their tickets on Saturday.

The line to wait for tickets will start at the steps of the Cubs Den and wrap around down the 3rd base side of the stadium. Those waiting are asked to keep at least 6 feet apart from other guests waiting in line. Per the Governor's mask mandate, face coverings must be worn while in line and inside the stadium and store.

The Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker will also make a special appearance on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. He will be signing autographs and taking socially distant pictures with fans. Stu has been raising money for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink promotion throughout the month of October. His Championship Bobblehead will be on sale with a portion of the proceeds going to that campaign.

