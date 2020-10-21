TinCaps Virtual Beer Tasting on Tap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps have a treat for fans this fall. The team is offering an exclusive special edition Halloween sampler as part of a TinCaps Virtual Beer Tasting.

The package features a 12-pack of a dozen different seasonal craft beers (see list below), plus a beer-tasting guide with details about each popular beverage, as well as a keychain. Fans can rate each beer online and leave reviews on social media with the hashtag #TinCapsBeerTasting as the team seeks feedback for its 2021 ballpark menu.

Orders are due by Monday, Oct. 26 (4 p.m.) and can be picked up (contactless) at Parkview Field on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 30.

In the past, the TinCaps have held beer tastings during select games at Parkview Field, while the ballpark has also hosted an annual Rock N Brew beer tasting. Those events, however, were lost in 2020.

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-based Five Star Distributing to bring fans this special edition Halloween beer sampler. The package is priced at $29.95.

In a year with no Minor League Baseball season, the TinCaps have engaged their fans in other creative ways, including selling meal kits and simulating a virtual MLB The Show (PS4) season streamed on social media. The team has also shown movies on Parkview Field's video board and is selling masks, neck gaiters, commemorative 2020 t-shirts, and other new items such as Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobbleheads.

TinCaps Halloween 12-Pack Beer Sampler

- Bell's - Official Hazy IPA

- Bell's - Best Brown Ale

- Lagunitas - Super Cluster Ale

- Lagunitas - Hazy Wonder IPA

- Dogfish Head - SeaQuench Ale

- New Belgium - Voodoo Ranger IPA

- Revolution Brewing - Every Day-Hero Session IPA

- Terrapin - Hopsecutioner IPA

- Sun King - Osiris Pale Ale

- 3 Floyds - Gumballhead (wheat beer)

- Upland - Campside Pale Ale

- Yuengling - Hershey's Chocolate Porter

