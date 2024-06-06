Cook Hits 3-Run Homer in LumberKings' Exhibition Loss to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (3-1) fall 8-7 against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (1-5) at Robin Roberts Stadium on Wednesday night.

In Cougar Cooke's LumberKings debut, his three-run homer brought Clinton within one run in the top of the seventh, but it would not be enough for Clinton to complete a comeback.

Clinton struck first on an RBI single by Ben Swails to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Springfield tied the game on an RBI ground out in the second followed by another run to take the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly, both off the bat of Tristan Meny.

Clinton tied the game in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI double by JD Swarbrick to tie the game again at two runs a side.

Springfield battled back with a two-RBI single to right field by Tyler Butina to take a 4-2 lead.

Clinton would again, tie the game on an error by Harrey Oden in left field on a pop fly, off the bat of Cooke, that landed inches away from the left field line. Because there were two outs in the inning, both runners on the bases were running on any contact resulting in a tie game, 4-4.

The Lucky Horseshoes scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings on an infield RBI single by Jayden Comia, an RBI single by Meny and a two-RBI double by Charlie Marisca, resulting in an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Cooke, from the left-handed batters box, hit his first home run of the season with two runners on base to cut the lead to 7-8. However, the comeback would halt after his hit.

Clinton's starter, Elijah Green, threw three and one-third innings allowing four hits, four earned runs and three walks. Jack Turgasen would take the loss during his one and two-thirds innings pitched. He allowed three hits, one run, unearned, two walks and recorded four strikeouts.

Springfield's starter, Logan Rushing, pitched four innings allowing two hits, two earned runs, three walks and punching out five batters. Connor Lutes took the win for his inning of work where he allowed one hit, two runs, unearned and two walks. Isaiah Naylor earned the save in the ninth with on strikeout to his pitching line.

The LumberKings will play a doubleheader on Wednesday against the O'Fallon Hoots. First pitch for game one takes place at 5:35 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

