Contract Extension Reunites Head Coach Chris Latham and Scrumhalf Michael Baska

December 31, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today a contract extension with scrumhalf Michael Baska. The signing marks a reunion for Baska and Hounds' Head Coach Chris Latham. The pair enjoyed success together with the Utah Warriors during the 2021 season, culminating in a Western Conference Championship game appearance.

Baska first signed with the Hounds prior to the 2023 season, returning to MLR after a year competing in the French Pro D2 league. During 2023, the Lindenwood product appeared in all 16 contests, starting nine games and logging 838 minutes. He attempted 617 passes and completed 536 successfully (87% successful pass rate). With the ball in hand, Baska gained 223 meters on 39 carries (5.7 meters-per-carry), beating six defenders and making one clean line break. He finished the season with five points via one scored try. On defense, Baska completed 84 of his 107 tackle attempts.

He added six additional caps to his Chicago Hounds totals in 2024, featuring as both an outside back and a scrumhalf. Baska is expected to return to his primary position, scrumhalf, when training camp begins in the coming days.

After a successful career at Lindenwood University, Baska signed with the NOLA Gold prior to the league's inaugural season. He spent two seasons with the Gold before signing with Utah in 2020.

Over the course of his career, the MLR veteran earned 58 caps and started 30 games. As a scrumhalf, he completed 1,588 of his 1,821 pass attempts (87.2%). He added 46 points on attack, via eight tries, and averaged 7.4 meters-per-carry on 130 career-ball carries, totaling 957 meters.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension

Tim Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

