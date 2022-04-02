Constellation Field Undergoes Series of Fan-Facing Renovations

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today unveiled a series of renovations that will greatly enhance the fan experience at Constellation Field and are set to take effect for their inaugural 2022 season under the Space Cowboys brand.

The renovations include a complete renovation of the second-level club and suite area, which will now be named the Regions Bank Club. Renovations to the Constellation Field concourse level and outfield area include the addition of the Karbach Cantina, a renovated playground and splash pad area, a new team store location, a new interactive fan area and the addition of exclusive group areas.

"These first-class renovations are another example of the Astros' and City of Sugar Land's continued effort to bring a premiere level of baseball and entertainment to this community," said Astros Senior Vice President of Affiliate Business Operations, Creighton Kahoalii. "We're excited to welcome fans to Constellation Field this season to enjoy the new spaces throughout the ballpark while also ushering in a new era of baseball as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys."

"We are incredibly excited about our ongoing partnership with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the opportunities it provides for national exposure, new visitors and the continued growth as a premier destination," said City of Sugar Land Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff. "Triple A baseball was identified by our community years ago to ensure our economy remained strong and diversified and we continue to deliver high quality services while maintaining one of the state's lowest tax rates for cities our size. We are excited to launch a new era of minor league baseball and reinvest in Constellation Field to ensure our future is strong."

The Karbach Cantina, located beyond the left-field wall, features a steel-shaded canopy roof covering a selection of Karbach and other domestic beers taps, as well as a beer garden topped with stringed lights facing the field from its left-field location. Concession carts, featuring a selection of "Tex-Mex" and traditional ballpark fare, surround the Karbach Cantina.

The Kiddie Corral, presented by Bayway Cadillac Southwest, serves as the playground area that has become a staple of the Constellation Field family-friendly experience. Along with the Kiddie Corral, a new splash pad has been installed, with both areas reflecting the Western and space themes of the Space Cowboys brand.

The Space Cowboys Team Store at Constellation Field, now named Galaxy Gifts, is located on the first-base side of the concourse level. The Galaxy Gifts name pays tribute to the name of the first team store at the Astrodome. The new store provides a larger area for fans to shop during games and will also remain open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. from Monday-Friday. The original Constellation Field Team Store, located by the Home Plate Gate, will remain open for the 2022 season as well.

New to Constellation Field in 2022, Moonshot Alley, presented by Houston Methodist, will provide fans with a one-of-a-kind simulated baseball experience, giving a virtual glimpse of the Major League experience through HitTrax. Moonshot Alley features a batting cage with real-time hitting metrics in a simulated environment, placing fans in select Major League ballparks. Moonshot Alley contains a viewing area with TVs and bar-top seating for fans to watch and view results as others take part in the simulated experience. Moonshot Alley will be free to participate in for fans in attendance to Space Cowboys games.

The Kinetic Loge Boxes provides fans with a VIP group seating area for watching Space Cowboys baseball within the first-level Field Box. The Kinetic Loge Boxes contain 12 "4Topps" premium swiveled seats in an enclosed space. The group area also includes in-seat wait service, ensuring an intimate and exclusive gameday experience.

The Bubbl'r Lun'r Landing, located on the corner of the first-base side field box, similarly provides an exclusive space for a group outing while staying on top of Space Cowboys game action. The Bubbl'r Lunar Landing features 4Topps padded swivel seating and in-seat wait service within an enclosed space.

The second-level club area at Constellation Field, now named the Regions Bank Club, underwent a complete renovation. All new furniture, carpeting and roofing were installed to align with the Space Cowboys brand. The lobby area will feature a 360-degree full-service bar, with bar-top seating, a renovated buffet area, and numerous lounging areas with sofas, chairs and large-screen HD TVs. The ceiling around the bar of the Regions Bank Club will reflect a starry atmosphere. All skybox suites at Constellation Field have also been renovated to match the Regions Bank Club

Along with the renovations, the Space Cowboys have announced Aramark as the exclusive food and beverage partner of Constellation Field. Aramark, which is also the exclusive food and beverage partner of Minute Maid Park, will manage Constellation Field concession areas and dining in the Regions Bank Club.

The Space Cowboys' 2022 Home Opener is set for April 12 at Constellation Field vs. the Round Rock Express. Single-game tickets for all Space Cowboys home games through May 22 are available for purchase at slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

