Constellation Field to Host Purdue Baseball Series

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field will host the Purdue University baseball team for a four-game series against South Dakota State University from Feb. 18-20.

Purdue and South Dakota State will play a single game at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and a single game beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Fans can purchase single-day general admission tickets for $10 or a weekend pass including all games for $25. Parking passes for each day will cost $5 and all tickets and parking passes can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com./events.

This will be the first-ever trip to Constellation Field for both Purdue University (members of the Big-10 Conference) and South Dakota State (members of the Summit League). The collegiate series continues a rich history of Constellation Field hosting college baseball, also having hosted Rice University, the University of Houston, the University of Texas, Texas Southern University and the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament throughout its 11-year history.

