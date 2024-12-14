Connor Robinson Impressive 3 Goal Night for Colorado
December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Connor Robinson had himself a 3-Goal, 3-Assist night as the Mammoth fall to the Seals 14-11
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
