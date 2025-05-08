Connecticut Sun Waives Caitlin Bickle and Kamila Borkowska

May 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Caitlin Bickle and Kamila Borkowska.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

