Connecticut Sun Waives Caitlin Bickle and Kamila Borkowska
May 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Caitlin Bickle and Kamila Borkowska.
