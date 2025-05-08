Connecticut Sun to Receive 2025 Ellen Paradise Fisher Activism in Action Award at Reproductive Equity Now's Breaking Barriers Gala

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that the organization has been named the recipient of the 2025 Ellen Paradise Fisher Activism in Action Award, presented by Reproductive Equity Now. The award will be formally presented at the Breaking Barriers Gala on May 15, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will be chaired by Governor Deval Patrick and Mrs. Diane Patrick.

The Ellen Paradise Fisher Activism in Action Award honors organizations and individuals who exemplify bold, public leadership in advancing reproductive equity. The Connecticut Sun was selected for the organization's unwavering commitment to reproductive rights and civic engagement, particularly demonstrated through the team's impactful decision to direct funds from their 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup victories to support reproductive health and justice initiatives.

Reproductive Equity Now commended the Sun not only for the organization's generous support, but also for setting a national example of how sports organizations can use their platforms to amplify the fight for reproductive freedom. The award also acknowledges the Sun's leadership in encouraging civic engagement and voting aligned with reproductive equity values.

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of the work our players, staff, and organization do both on and off the court," said Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "We believe that sports teams have a responsibility to stand for more than wins and losses-they must stand for justice, equity, and the communities they represent. This recognition from Reproductive Equity Now affirms our belief that when we speak up and take action, real change is possible."

