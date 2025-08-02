WNBA Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Connecticut Sun get the huge upset win over the New York Liberty, 78-62 Marina Mabrey - 18 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL Leïla Lacan - 16 PTS, 4 REB

