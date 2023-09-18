Community Yard Sale this Saturday

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, will be hosting a Community Yard Sale at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field this Saturday, September 23, from 8am-2pm.

Over 30 vendors will be set up in the ballpark parking lot selling crafts, antiques and collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items and food, all at great prices.

Vendor spaces are still available for $25 each and must be reserved by this Thursday, September 21. To reserve a space, call the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389 or stop by the offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark between the hours of 10am and 4pm. Vendor forms can be downloaded at crosscutters.com.

