Commonwealth of Kentucky Shines as Lexington Releases Rosters for Battle of the Bourbon Trail

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK - The Commonwealth of Kentucky is well represented on the Lexington rosters for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail. The one-of-a-kind professional six week league, is set to kick off in Lexington next Saturday, August 1st at 6:45PM.

The University of Kentucky baseball alumni will be out in full force on both rosters. A total of nine former University of Kentucky baseball players will be joining the Legends and Leyendas. The Legends welcome Jake Hamilton, Aaron McGeorge, Tommy Warner and John Wilson under Manager Eddie Brooks. The Leyendas will have Zach Louge, Chris Machamer, Kole Cottam, Luke Becker and Luke Heyer under Manager Zack Getsee.

The University of Kentucky isn't the only Kentucky college represented; the Lexington Battle of the Bourbon Trail teams will also have Kaven Brown and Ronnie Engelman (EKU), Joe Crisp (Kentucky State University), Michael Koltak (Georgetown College), Zach Hurley (University of the Cumberlands), Logan Reitter and Matt Cox (Asbury University), Adarius Moody (Kentucky Christian University), Collin Luty (Northern Kentucky University), Dalton Cornett (Alice Lloyd College), Bud Morton and Chris LaPorte (Morehead State University), Blake Conley (Union College) and Chandler Dale, Lincoln Henzman, Jeff Thompson, Drew Ellis and Devin Hairston (University of Louisville).

In addition to the broad Kentucky college representation, many of the players have earlier roots in Kentucky. Jake Hamilton and Sam Burton (Pikeville H.S.), Lincoln Henzman (Lexington Christian Academy), Clinton Hollon (Woodford County H.S.), Aaron McGeorge and Matt Cox (Henry Clay H.S.), Tommy Warner (Lafayette H.S.), Dalton Cornett (Knott County Central H.S.), Jakob Shuler (Apollo H.S.), Devin Hairston (Tates Creek H.S.), Bud Morton (West Jessamine H.S.), Ben Revere (Lexington Catholic H.S.), Chris LaPorte (Bryan Station H.S.), Kaven Brown (Bourbon County H.S.), Joe Crisp and Bobby Crisp (Shelby County H.S.), Zach Hurley (North Laurel H.S.), Blake Conley (Fleming County H.S.) and Nick King (Dixie Heights H.S.) "The representation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky is incredible." Says Legends President/CEO Andy Shea. "We have always highlighted when local guys have played for the Legends, but to have over 30 guys who are either from Kentucky or went to college here, is amazing. This has the makings to be one of the most special teams ever for baseball in Kentucky."

Major League Baseball draft picks and signings include: Ty Boyles (Reds/11th Round/2013), Tim Brown (Phillies/NDFA/2010), Lincoln Henzman (White Sox/4th Round/2017), Clinton Hollon (Blue Jays/2nd Round/2013), Braxton Roxby (Reds/NDFA/2020), Robby Rowland (Diamondbacks/3rd Round/2010), Jeff Thompson (Tigers/3rd Round/2013), John Wilson (Mets/11th Round/2000), Drew Ellis (Diamondbacks/2nd Round/2017), Devin Hairston (Brewers/6th Round/2017), Joe Suozzi (Mets/NDFA/2020), Matt Winaker (Mets/5th Round/2017), Ben Revere (Twins/1st Round/2007), Harrison Cooney (Angels/6th Round/2013), Zach Logue (Blue Jays/9th Round/2017), Chris Machamer (Red Sox/16th Round/2018), Kole Cottam (Red Sox/4th Round/2015), Luke Becker (Padres/9th Round/2018), Luke Heyer (Dodgers/8th Round/2018).

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail will bring an exciting level of baseball to both Lexington and Florence. The four teams will be made up of former Major Leaguers, Minor Leaguers, amateur players and college players. Each organization will field two teams, allowing for home games at both locations every Wednesday - Sunday, beginning August 1st. Tickets are on sale now. Ticket information and tryout information is available on www.lexingtonlegends.com.

