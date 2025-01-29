Comets Visit Sidekicks for Thursday Showdown

The Kansas City Comets (6-1-2) are looking to hand the Dallas Sidekicks (3-8-0) their first home loss of the season on Thursday.

The Comets are coming from a statement 5-2 victory over the back-to-back champion Chihuahua Savage. It was KC's first win over a top-five team this season and the organization's first-ever win over Chihuahua. KC is 2-1-1 on the road this season.

The Comets have been a defensive power so far, allowing a league-low 37 goals. Chad Vandegriffe has been staunch, blocking a league-leading 32 shots. Phillip Ejimadu leads all goalkeepers with 3.65 goals against average, is second with 77% save percentage and third with six wins.

While Kansas City's offense hasn't been as great, ranking eighth in the league with 54 goals, Rian Marques has been brilliant as he is second in the league, averaging 2.4 points per game from 13 goals and nine assists. After a four-game scoring drought, Zach Reget returned to the scoresheet last week, bringing his tally to seven goals and four assists.

Injury troubles continue to plague the Comets. The reigning Eastern Conference champions will be without midfielders Lucas Sousa (knee), Michael Lenis (concussion protocol; arm) and Marcel Berry (lower leg). The defensive trio of DeBray Hollimon (illness), Nacho Flores (knee) and Lesia Thetsane (knee) are all probable.

In their previous encounter last month, Dallas' season-opener, the Comets dominated with a 9-2 victory at Cable Dahmer Arena. Christian Anderaos was a standout performer, scoring four goals in the game. Thursday will be KC's first visit to Dallas since April 2022, when they defeated the Sidekicks in Game 1 of the Ron Newman Cup Quarterfinals.

The Opponent

First-year head coach Terry Woodberry is trying to guide the Sidekicks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. He has found some early home success over the first couple of months.

Dallas opened their home schedule with a signature victory, defeating the Milwaukee Wave 7-3 last month. Dallas has followed up with two 7-6 home wins, beating Harrisburg on Jan. 4 and Empire on Jan. 11.

Sidekicks veteran midfielder Jamie Lovegrove leads their offense, tallying 17 points from 10 goals and seven assists. He is aided by Esai Romero and David Balyeat, who have combined for 13 goals.

The Comets can expect the Sidekicks to get physical, as Dallas has faced the second-most short-handed opportunities in the MASL. Dallas has defended well in those situations, killing 75% of penalties. Balyeat and Kristian Quintana lead the MASL in fouls committed, getting called 28 times each.

Dallas will be without Christian Vazquez (knee) while Leon Bennett (knee) is doubtful. Balyeat (knee) is questionable with the trio of Colin O'Keefe (foot), Esai Romero and Oscar Romero listed as probable.

The Comets will return home to Cable Dahmer Arena this Sunday as they host the Harrisburg Heat. Tickets are available now at kccomets.com/tickets.

