Comets Surge Past Sockers with Big Second Half

February 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets (9-1-2) did something that no MASL team has done since early December: beat the San Diego Sockers. The Comets rode a third-quarter momentum swing to do so at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night as they defeated the Sockers 9-6.

The Comets ended San Diego's 10-game unbeaten run after outpacing the Sockers 7-3 in the final two frames of Friday's win. It took numerous outstanding performances, but Ramone Palmer was immense with two goals and an assist as the Comets extended their winning streak to four games.

The Sockers struck first 3:49 into the contest when defender Drew Ruggles cut the ball to his left and sent it to the top corner. The Comets answered when Christian Anderaos pounced on a loose ball to level the score before Ramone Palmer grew eyes in the back of his head to send a perfectly weighted header for Zach Reget to guide past the keeper, putting KC ahead 2-1.

It took 31 seconds into the second quarter for the Sockers to strike level as Christian Gutierrez found his third goal of the season. The Sockers went in front 3-2 with a well-worked sequence before Ruggles' effort deflected in.

The third quarter came fast and furious, beginning with the Sockers down a man for tripping just 8 seconds in. The Comets took advantage of their golden ticket back into the game as Rian Marques fired in his 17th goal of the season. After getting another power play, the Comets struck once again as Palmer netted his first of the contest to put KC up 4-3.

Palmer put the Comets in front 5-3 after he finally punched home his second of the night after the Comets had several attempts denied. San Diego managed to pull one back before the third period's conclusion through Kraig Chiles' deflected effort, making it 5-4 headed to the final frame.

The Comets made sure to re-establish command in the fourth after Lesia Thetsane smashed in his seventh of the season, coming off a restart from Nacho Flores near the corner. After having his first goal denied in the first half, Michael Lenis finally got his first goal of the season 5:42 into the fourth with a wallascora effort before Leo Acosta made it 8-4.

San Diego pulled one back through Charlie Gonzalez, only for Henry Ramirez to send a ball to roll across the goal-line against six attackers. The Sockers struck one final consolation through Luiz Moralez, but it was not enough to overcome the Comets' strong second-half showing.

The Comets now move into a two-way tie for second with the Baltimore Blast on 29 points as both teams are at the midway point of their seasons. San Diego dropped to fourth with the loss but has the opportunity to hop KC with a game in St. Louis on Saturday.

San Diego remains winless inside Cable Dahmer Arena, now 0-4 since the rivalry restarted over the past decade. With the season series tied 1-1, KC and San Diego will meet again on March 9 to decide the series winner at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"I didn't like the first half," Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. "We had a good talk at halftime. The boys came out and played the way they should have played from the beginning."

Phillip Ejimadu returned to the starting lineup and picked up his seventh victory with 16 saves. Chad Vandegriffe was critical once again, stepping in the way of six shots.

"He's been an unbelievable addition," Stokic said of Vandegriffe. "I knew he was a good player, but he's taken it to another level. I'm very proud of him."

The Comets return home for Retro Night next Sunday, Feb. 16 for an afternoon game against the St. Louis Ambush. Get your tickets now at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - SD Ruggles (Cardenas) 3:49; KC Anderaos 4:46; KC Reget (Palmer) 10:11. Penalties - None.

2nd - SD Gutierrez (De Oliveira) 0:31; SD Ruggles (Chiles) 4;00. Penalties - SD Gonzalez (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:42; KC Flores (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:42; KC Lenis (yc - dissent) 13:24.

3rd - KC Marques (Acosta) 1:02 PP; KC Palmer (Marques) 2:10 PP; KC Palmer (Acosta) 4:07; SD Chiles 9:23. Penalties - SD Cerda (bc - tripping) 0:08; SD Morgan (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct); SD Salvagio (yc - dissent) 2:10.

4th - KC Thetsane (Flores) 4:23; KC Lenis (Marques) 5:42; KC Acosta (Thetsane) 7:57; SD Gonzalez (Moralez) 10:38; KC Ramirez (Vandegriffe) 11:36; SD Morales (Morgan) 12:46. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Comets 2/3, San Diego 0/1

Penalty Minutes - Comets 7, San Diego 6

Fouls - Comets 17, San Diego 12

Shots - Comets 37, San Diego 54

Blocks - Comets 32, San Diego 10

Attendance - 3,571

