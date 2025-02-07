MASL Announces Captains Coalition Charity Initiative

The MASL is proud to announce the MASL Captain's Coalition, a brand new endeavor that looks to connect the bridge between indoor soccer and some of the charitable causes we find most important today. The first edition of the Captain's Coalition helps us celebrate Black History Month, a national celebration in the United States that honors the contributions and achievements of Black people.

Throughout the month of February beginning with the MASL All-Star Game on February 12th, playing captains will wear a special, limited-edition Captain's Coalition armband, which will be signed by the team post-game, and auctioned off for charity.

The Captain's Coalition games for Black History Month are:

February 12th - MASL All Star Game, Team Kelvin v. Team Perera

February 13th - Texas Outlaws @ Dallas Sidekicks

February 16th - Baltimore Blast @ Empire Strykers

February 16th - Harrisburg Heat @ Tacoma Stars

February 16th - St. Louis Ambush @ Kansas City Comets

February 22nd - Milwaukee Wave @ San Diego Sockers

February 22nd - Chihuahua Savage @ Utica City FC

Proceeds from this auction will be donated to Black Players For Change, a charity created by current Major League Soccer players, coaches and executives to bridge racial equity gaps across the sport of soccer, and beyond.

The auction is open now, and you can visit event.gives/MASL to bid on your favorite team's armband. The auction will close on February 28th at 3 PM ET

