Comeback Falls Short in Fraser

April 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers ended the Battle of I-94 season series with a 5-4 loss to the Motor City Rockers on April 1. The Prowlers finished 7-7-2 against the Rockers this season.

Motor City capitalized on an early power play when Declan Conway tipped a shot home 1:02 into the game. Conway struck again later in the first period to give his team a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes of play.

Evan Foley got one back, taking advantage of a lively carom off of the boards behind Blake Scott's net. Derek Makimaa put the Rockers back up by two later in the period and Dante Suffredini added a power-play marker with 1:11 to go in the frame to extend the lead to 4-1 heading into the third.

The man-advantage units came through for both teams in the third as all four goals came a man up. Frank Schumacher flew down the wing and picked the short-side corner to make it a two-goal game. Less than five minutes later, Conway completed the hat trick to bring the lead back to three. He was the game's first star.

Matt Stoia scored a pair of power-play goals in the final seven minutes but the comeback fell a goal short.

Stoia was named the third star of the game with his two goals and one assist. Foley added an assist to his goal while Alex Johnson and Austin Fetterly added two helpers apiece. Brian Tallieu made 31 saves.

Scott Coash contributed three assists while Roman Gaudet and Josh Colten had two each. Suffredini also had an assist to go along with his goal. Scott stopped 34 shots for his third-straight victory.

The Prowlers head to Watertown on their final road trip of the regular season on April 7 and 8. Both games start at 7:30 P.M. and will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.