Columbus Fury Rescale Ticket Pricing, Open 2025 Season Ticket Deposits

June 13, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus has announced a new pricing structure that features six price levels. Five price levels will be available to purchase as season tickets with customers receiving all 12 home matches for the price of 10.

The Columbus Fury celebrated a successful inaugural season, welcoming approximately 55,000 fans over the course of 12 home matches. The Fury averaged 4,518 fans per match, the second-highest mark in the league behind only Omaha. Columbus now turns their attention to the 2025 season and welcoming back the best fans in the league.

Fury Account Executives will contact 2024 season ticket holders in the near term with the first option on renewing, upgrading, or adding seats to their current season ticket location.

Those interested in becoming first-time season ticket holders in 2025 may make a $100 deposit per account beginning Monday, June 17 at 12 p.m. New season ticket holders may select their seats once the 2024 season ticket holder renewal process concludes. The earlier a new season ticket holder places their $100 deposit the higher priority they receive in the new seat selection timeline.

Fans interested in securing season tickets for the 2025 season can fill out the inquiry form at ColumbusFury.com, call (614) 380-FURY, or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from June 13, 2024

Columbus Fury Rescale Ticket Pricing, Open 2025 Season Ticket Deposits - Columbus Fury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.