Columbus Fury Introduce Select 6 and Flex 4 Partial Season Ticket Plans

September 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Today the Columbus Fury introduced two unique partial season ticket packages, the Select Six and Flex Four, for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. The plans offer fans great seat locations, reduced cost, and maximum flexibility to best accommodate their busy personal schedules.

The Select Six plan allows fans their choice of six specific matches and guarantees the same seat location for each event. The Fury will host 14 home matches at Nationwide Arena January through May.

The Flex Four plan gives fans the option to package their plan in a variety of ways. The package holder may choose to vary the number of seats and the location of the seats for each of the four events depending on the number of friends, family, or business associates they decide to take to each event.

Full season tickets also remain on sale and guarantee the best seat location and additional benefits. Each of the full and partial plans avoids individual match service fees.

First access to partial plans can be reserved today by placing a $50 deposit.

For those interested in learning more about the various full and partial season ticket options, visit the ticketing page on ColumbusFury.com, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call (614) 380-FURY.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from September 18, 2024

Columbus Fury Introduce Select 6 and Flex 4 Partial Season Ticket Plans - Columbus Fury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.