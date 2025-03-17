Columbus Clingstones Welcome Aflac as Cornerstone Partner

March 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to welcome Aflac as a cornerstone partner ahead of the minor league baseball team's highly anticipated inaugural season. A Fortune 500 company and a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., Aflac is strengthening its commitment to the Columbus community through this multiyear partnership. With deep hometown roots and headquarters in Columbus, Aflac is a natural fit for the Clingstones' growing roster of partners.

As part of the partnership, Aflac has secured exclusive naming rights for the ballpark's premiere dining and lounge experience, the Aflac Club. Overlooking the first base line, the Aflac Club offers fans a unique way to experience Clingstones games and special events at Synovus Park. Designed to accommodate 262 guests, the venue features a modern, sophisticated atmosphere with dining tables, lounge seating, an exclusive menu and a full bar, making it the ultimate destination for baseball fans and eventgoers alike.

"As we prepare for our inaugural season, we're honored to welcome Aflac as a key partner and the official sponsor of the Aflac Club," said Pete Laven, general manager of the Columbus Clingstones. "Aflac shares our values of teamwork, respect and community engagement, making them the perfect partner to support our team and city both on and off the field."

In addition to sponsoring the Aflac Club, the partnership includes multiple high-visibility branding opportunities. Aflac's iconic logo will be prominently displayed on the outfield wall and the state-of-the-art LED video board. The company will also sponsor in-game promotions and participate in promotional nights, offering fans branded giveaways.

"This year, as we celebrate Aflac's 70th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the Aflac Duck, we're proud to reflect on our journey that began right here in Columbus," said Aflac President Virgil Miller. "With the Clingstones inaugural season at Synovus Park, we are excited to be part of another historic milestone in our community and hope the Aflac Club becomes the go-to destination for fans to come together and enjoy unforgettable games and events."

For those interested in purchasing tickets to Clingstones games, 2025 full season ticket membership deposits are available at  www.clingstones.com. For questions, please contact the Clingstones by email at [email protected], phone at (706) 268-9594 or in-person at the Clingstones administrative offices at 1243 Broadway in Columbus.

For more information about these events and to learn more about the Clingstones, please visit www.clingstones.com.

