Toyota Field to Host Spring Tune-Up Car Show and Classic Car Day

March 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce two upcoming events for automotive enthusiasts at Toyota Field. Classic Car Day is on April 27, and the Rocket City Spring Tune-Up is on May 3.

Classic Car Day will be Sunday, April 27, at 2:35 pm as the Trash Pandas face off against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. The afternoon will feature a parade of classic cars on the warning track and a mini-car show in the parking lot before the game.

Tickets for Classic Car Day are available at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Rocketcity60.

The Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show will be held on Saturday, May 3, from 11 am to 5 pm in the Toyota Field Parking Lot. The family-friendly event will showcase classic and modern modified vehicles, with concessions available from the Trash Pandas. Tickets are $15, with free entry for children 12 and under.

Vendors and car participants may register through Spokes and Vogues. For more details and ticket information, visit the Best of Huntsville Tickets link at https://tickets.bestofhuntsville.com/events/rocket-city-spring-tune-up-car-show-5-3-2025-190588.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

