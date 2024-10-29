Columbus Clingstones Launch 'Crown the Clingstone' Contest

October 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the 'Crown the Clingstone' contest, asking fans to help choose the name of the team's cheerful mascot ahead of its inaugural 2025 season.

Inspired by Minor League Baseball's rich tradition of quirky, memorable names and a nod to Georgia's most famous fruit, the Clingstones aim to bring both fun and local pride to every game with the help of their mascot. Sporting a peachy hue, vibrant energy and a cheeky demeanor, the only element missing from the team's official ambassador is a strong name befitting the fresh new face in Minor League Baseball.

'Crown the Clingstone' Contest Details:

Write-in Submission Period: Starting today through Wednesday, November 6, fans are invited to visit the Columbus Clingstones website to enter a name they deem worthy of crowning the team's peachy ambassador*. Once the initial submission period is closed, the Clingstones will select four options for the public to vote on.

Final Four Voting: From Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov.18, fans can vote for one of the four name options selected by the Clingstones and help choose the name for the friendly face of the team.

Name Reveal: On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the team will crown their Clingstone and unveil the official moniker of the mascot based on the name that receives the highest number of fan votes.

"Our mascot is an integral part of our team and the face of the Clingstones. As we gear up for our first season in Columbus, we're excited to invite the community to help us bring this character to life with a name that captures its sweet yet tenacious personality," said General Manager Pete Laven. "Our mascot will exude the positivity and enthusiasm we'll strive to bring to fans year-round at Synovus Park and we're looking forward to crowning our Clingstone with an official name that matches this energy."

Ahead of its season opener on April 15, 2025, the Columbus Clingstones will host a Meet the Mascot event where fans will get to engage with the face of the team for the first time. The team will also unveil upgrades to the newly renovated home stadium, Synovus Park, over the coming months.

To learn more about the Columbus Clingstones and enter the 'Crown the Clingstone' contest, please visit: https://www.milb.com/columbus-clingstones.

