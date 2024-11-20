Columbus Clingstones Announce Fuzzy as Official Name of Mascot

November 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce Fuzzy as the new name of its first team mascot.

Outfitted with a Clingstones jersey, friendly smile and vibrant peach color, the cheerful mascot embodies the team's pride with a fitting new name for its playful personality. Now, with an official name, Fuzzy is ready to energize fans and bring even more excitement to the Clingstones community.

The process to determine the name of the Clingstones' mascot began earlier this month with the opportunity for fans across the community to suggest a name of their own, during which the Clingstones received 675 fan suggestions.

"It was great to see so much enthusiasm from the community for the mascot name and we're looking forward to this energy carrying into our upcoming season," said General Manager Pete Laven. "Announcing Fuzzy's official name is just the beginning of the fun, family-friendly baseball experience the Clingstones will bring to Columbus."

Stay tuned for additional announcements from the Columbus Clingstones, including a job fair for seasonal game day positions, ahead of the season opener on April 15, 2025, by following the Clingstones on social @GoClingstones. 2025 full season ticket membership deposits are available now at clingstones.com. For questions, please contact the Clingstones via email at [email protected], by phone at (706) 268-9594, or in-person at the Clingstones administrative offices at 1243 Broadway in Columbus.

To learn more about the Columbus Clingstones please visit: https://www.milb.com/columbus-clingstones.

