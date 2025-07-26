Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Quenzi Huerman scored a pair of goals to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-0 victory against Texoma FC in Group 2 of the USL Jagermeister Cup at Weidner Field, giving the reigning USL Championship title-holders a positive conclusion to the tournament.
