Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Juan Tejada scored the only goal late in the first half as Christian Herrera posted a four-save shutout that included a key late denial as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field in the Western Conference Final of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 16, 2024
- Battery Fall 1-2 to Rhode Island in Eastern Conference Final - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Matt Mahoney Named to the 2024 USL Championship All-League Team
- Switchbacks to Host Western Conference Finals
- Switchbacks Advance to the Western Conference Semifinals
- Switchbacks Advance to the Western Conference Semifinals
- James Chambers and Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Week for Week 34