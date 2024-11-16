Sports stats



Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Juan Tejada scored the only goal late in the first half as Christian Herrera posted a four-save shutout that included a key late denial as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field in the Western Conference Final of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
