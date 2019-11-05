Colorado Springs and Vibes Set to Host 2020 All-Star Game

November 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes unveiled their entire schedule for the 2020 season today, highlighted by the official announcement that the city of Colorado Springs and UCHealth Park will play host to the 2020 Pioneer League vs. Northwest League All-Star Game, scheduled for Aug. 4, 2020.

"We are proud and honored to be hosting the 2020 PBL / NWL All-Star Game!" said Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips. "This will be the first time that Colorado Springs has ever hosted a professional baseball All-Star Game and we are excited to put on an amazing event for our fans and our community. In addition, we are thrilled to welcome players and community representatives from 15 other cities and to highlight the best that our great city has to offer."

The Vibes' 2020 season will begin on June 19 against the Ogden Raptors in Ogden, with their first home game in Colorado Springs on June 28, also against the Raptors. There will be 76 total games with 38 home games in the 2020 season, with the final regular-season home game on September 12 against the Grand Junction Rockies.

The All-Star Break will run from August 3-5, with the All-Star Game taking place at UCHealth Park on the 4th. All-Stars selected from the Pioneer League (PBL) will face off against All-Star selections from the fellow short-season Northwest League (NWL) in the interleague contest. Numerous events and festivities will run throughout the week of the All-Star Break, including a Home Run Derby, an exclusive gala, and various excursions showcasing Colorado Springs for all those coming from out of town to not just watch the game but also experience the city.

"The PBL / NWL All-Star Classic Game enables our fans, live and remote, to see the best of the best!" said Pioneer League President Jim McCurdy. "During the last five years, the All-Star games have proved extremely exciting and have showcased the talent, playing facilities, and communities of the PBL and NWL."

Though Colorado Springs has been home to professional baseball dating back over a century, this marks the very first time the city will host a professional All-Star Game. The announcement comes less than a year after the Vibes initially unveiled their new brand and team name last November. This illustrates not just how far the Vibes' have come in their first twelve months, but is also indicative of their continued success and support within the Colorado Springs community.

Tickets for the 2020 All-Star Game will go on sale December 1st.

