Colorado Rockies Purchase Contract of LHP Zac Rosscup

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the Colorado Rockies have purchased the contract of left-hander Zac Rosscup from the Constellation Energy League.

Rosscup becomes the fifth player to have his Constellation Energy League contract purchased by a Major League Baseball organization. The other players to have their contracts purchased were RHP Chase De Jong (Houston Astros), LHP Matt Dermody (Chicago Cubs), RHP Brett Eibner (Miami Marlins) and RHP Fernando Rodney (Astros).

Rosscup spent spring training within the Rockies organization and has appeared at the Major League level in six separate seasons. He's appeared at the Major League level with the Chicago Cubs (2013-15, '17), Rockies (2017), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-19), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Toronto Blue Jays (2019).

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Rosscup in the 28th round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Chemeketa Community College (Salem, OR).

The 32-year-old went 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in 11 appearances with the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, striking out 21 batters in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His ERA was the lowest of any reliever in the Constellation Energy League with at least 10 innings pitched. He also logged the second-most strikeouts of the league's relievers.

The Constellation Energy League features four professional baseball teams, including Team Texas, managed by Roger and Koby Clemens, Team Skeeters, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Pete Incaviglia, the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Greg Swindell, and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre, managed by former Major League pitching coach, Dave Eiland. The four teams will play a combined total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, from July 10 - Aug .30.

