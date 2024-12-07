Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Forward Yosuke Hanya to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for 2025 USL Championship Season

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today the club has loaned forward Yosuke Hanya to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the 2025 USL Championship season.

"We are excited to continue our work with Switchbacks FC to further Yosuke's development opportunities. The 2024 season saw him rise to the challenge of contributing to the success of the USL Champions and we expect him to be a major contributor in their quest to defend the title", said Brian Crookham, Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel.

Hanya, 25, joined Rapids 2 in 2022 at the beginning of the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season. In his two seasons with the second team, Hanya logged 17 goals and 13 assists across 47 appearances (44 starts). His performances across the 2022 and 2023 MLS NEXT Pro seasons earned Hanya the club's first-ever Rapids 2 Player of the Year award and a spot on the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI list.

Hanya also earned a handful of short-term call ups during the 2023 season to the Rapids' senior side for the team's matches against the Philadelphia Union, Atlanta United FC, Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati. He made his official MLS debut on May 17, 2023, in the match against Atlanta, entering as a stoppage-time substitute. Hanya totaled two appearances for the Rapids' MLS side, playing 47 minutes across two competitions.

In his most recent season, Hanya joined the Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC on a season-long loan. The forward was a mainstay on the team, adding five goals and two assists across 37 games during the 2024 USL Championship season. Hanya and the Switchbacks recently claimed the USL Championship title for the first time in club history with a 3-0 win over Rhode Island FC with Hanya contributing the match winning assist.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 loan forward Yosuke Hanya to Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC for the 2025 season on a one-year loan.

Yosuke Hanya

Pronunciation: YO-skay HAN-yah

Position: Forward

Height: 5-7

Weight: 150

Birthdate: January 30, 1999

Birthplace: Tokyo, Japan

Nationality: Japan

