Colorado Rapids 2 Announce Year-End Roster Updates
December 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 today announced several roster updates ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The club exercised the contract options for defenders Joshua Belluz and Steve Flores and forward Yosuke Hanya. The club is currently in discussions with Costa Rican side F.C. Moravia to extend forward Antony García's loan through the 2025 season.
Midfielder Daouda Amadou's 2024 contract guaranteed him a First Team contract in 2025, which will go into effect prior to the start of the upcoming MLS season.
Defenders Logan Batiste and Hal Uderitz, midfielders Robinson Aguirre and Marlon Vargas and forward Alec Díaz are out of contract, while the loans of forward Facundo Núñez and midfielder Ricardo Peña have expired.
Option exercised (3): Joshua Belluz, Steve Flores, Yosuke Hanya
Signed First Team contract (1): Daouda Amadou
In discussions (1): Antony García
Loan expired (2): Facundo Núñez, Ricardo Peña
Out of contract (5): Robinson Aguirre, Logan Batiste, Alec Díaz, Hal Uderitz, Marlon Vargas
