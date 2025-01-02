Colorado Rapids 2 Extend Loan of Honduran Midfielder Antony García

January 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have extended the loan of Honduran midfielder Antony García from Costa Rican Side F.C. Moravia, the club announced today. García will remain with Rapids 2 through at least the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Antony is an exciting player that showed what he is capable of with our club last season," said Brian Crookham, Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel. "We are excited to bring him back and continue to foster his growth within the Rapids development system"

García appeared in 18 matches for Rapids 2 in his first season with the club, starting in 11 and logging 1,045 minutes. The Honduran recorded six goals in that span, which ranked second-most in the club for the 2024 season. A brace on July 14 against North Texas SC earned García MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old midfielder is entering his second season with Colorado, having been loaned out from F.C. Moravia of the Costa Rican second division. Prior to his time with Rapids 2, García had been loaned out to Honduran side F.C. Motagua for the 2022-23 Liga Nacional Apertura season. During his time with the first division club, he added two assists in six appearances.

Prior to joining Motagua, García spent time with C.D.S Vida where he signed his first professional contract at the age of 16. In his time with the club, García totaled three goals and two assists in 41 appearances.  

García has also had his share of experience at the youth international level for his home nation of Honduras. The midfielder has debuted for both the U-23 and U-20 sides for his country, having made his international debut on June 19, 2022, during the Concacaf U-20 Championship. In total, García has made seven international appearances and has logged one assist in 260 minutes of play.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 extend loan of midfielder Antony García through 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on January 2, 2025.

Antony García

Pronunciation: an-TUH-nee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172 lbs

Birthdate: October 29, 2004

Birthplace: La Lima, Cortés, Honduras

Nationality: Honduras

