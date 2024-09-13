Colorado Mammoth Enter 2024 NLL Entry Draft with Six Selections

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) continue to prepare for this weekend's upcoming 2024 NLL Entry Draft presented by Castore as the league is set to welcome its next wave of youthful talent on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Entering this year's skill-selecting showdown with six selections, including two second-round selections and one pick in each of the third, fourth, fifth and six rounds, Colorado is primed to make some splashes early and often with four picks in the first 44 selections.

Colorado's detailed pick breakdown can be viewed below:

No. 17 overall (second round)

No. 21 overall (second round)

No. 42 overall (third round)

No. 44 overall (fourth round)

No. 58 overall (fifth round)

No. 73 overall (sixth round)

While the league is preparing to host the draft virtually, airing the entire first round live on the NLL's YouTube and Facebook pages, the Mammoth front office will be huddled together inside the comfortable confines of Ball Arena Sunday night.

With Head Coach Pat Coyle, his coordinators and scouts joining General Manager Brad Self and company inside the LOUD HOUSE, fans can stay tuned to Colorado Mammoth social media channels for behind-the-scenes photos and all of the team's picks throughout the evening.

Once the draft has concluded, fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com for this season's draft recap, set to highlight the talents and achievements of the players selected Sunday night.

This fall's draft comes just two weeks after the league hosted the Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft, which was a result of the club ceasing operations ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Colorado selected forward Will Malcom No. 1 overall before welcoming defenseman Brent Mitchell to the organization with the No. 15 pick.

The organization has already signed and re-signed several familiar faces, who will join the team later this fall at Training Camp inside Foothills Fieldhouse and around the team's North American preseason schedule. That said, there are still a few spots open on the projected Week 1 roster which need to be filled, so there's definitely a chance some of the hopeful contributors selected this weekend could appear at the ramp-up workouts, depending on their respective eligibility.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the weekend and leading up to this season's Home Opener Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors!

