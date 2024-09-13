Warriors Sign Forward Payton Cormier

September 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Payton Cormier on a one-year deal, pending NLL approval.

"Payton was our fourth overall draft pick from last season that we have been waiting for," said Malawsky. "He is a big body that is very hard to move. He is a natural scorer that has a real nose for the net. He will be a major piece to the 'offence by committee' puzzle, with his ability to create space for his teammates and grind opposing defenders down."

Cormier, 24, recently completed his fifth season at the University of Virginia, registering 78 points (65-13-78) across 18 games. His 65 goals led the nation and set Virginia's single-season record, while his 78 points ranked first on the Cavaliers and 10th in the country. At the conclusion of the season, Cormier was named to the All-ACC Team and he was named a USA Lacrosse Second Team All-American.

During his five-year career at Virginia, the 6'2", 230lbs forward recorded 274 points (224-50-274), with his 224 goals setting the all-time NCAA Division I career goals record. He became the first-ever University of Virginia player to record multiple seasons of at least 50 goals (three times) and set the NCAA Division I record for most goals in an NCAA tournament game (eight) on May 11, 2024 against Saint Joseph's.

The Oakville, ON native was originally selected by the Vancouver Warriors in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2023 NLL Draft.

