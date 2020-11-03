Cole Cassels Rejoins Belleville Senators on One Year AHL Deal

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Cole Cassels to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Cassels joined the Senators last year on a Professional Tryout (PTO), playing 24 games with Belleville. In his time with the Senators, he recorded three goals and five assists. He then went on to play 28 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) where he had six goals and 13 assists prior to the suspension of the season. He also played seven games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, recording ten points before being signed to the PTO with Belleville.

The 27 year-old Hartford, CT native began his professional hockey career in the 2015-16 season with the Utica Comets. In 254 Games Played in the American Hockey League, he has 24 goals, 47 assists and 71 points. On top of this, he played one season with Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams of the DEL (Germany) in 2018-2019, where he notched 24 points in 50 games. Before he joined the professional ranks, Cassels played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Oshawa Generals, winning the Mastercard Memorial Cup in his final year with the club.

