Coachella Valley Defeats Hershey to Take 1-0 Lead in Calder Cup Finals

June 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears in game one of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night by the final score of 4-3. Forwards John Hayden and Ryan Winterton each scored twice to help the Firebirds take a 1-0 series lead.

The Bears started the scoring just 1:15 into the game as a puck ricocheted off the skate of Firebirds' defenseman Ryker Evans past Chris Driedger. Coachella Valley responded with a shorthanded breakaway goal courtesy of John Hayden at 6:34. Hayden stole the puck at the blue line, sped into the offensive zone and ripped a shot past Hunter Shepard to tie the game at one. The Firebirds took their first lead of the game at 13:52 on a nice finish from Ryan Winterton from a Logan Morrison feed. Cameron Hughes set up the play from the neutral zone to make it 2-1.

Winteron netted his second goal of the game in the middle period after he was set up from behind the net by Ville Ottavainen. Cameron Hughes picked up his second assist of the game on Winterton's third goal of the playoffs at 9:49. The Bears found their way within one on a goal from Hardy Haman Aktell but once again the Firebirds answered. John Hayden turned and snapped a shot on goal that leaked through Shepard to put Coachella Valley ahead by two once again.

In a penalty-filled third period, Hershey scored the lone goal as Hendrix Lapierre cashed in on the powerplay with less than two minutes remaining, but Coachella Valley hung on to win by a final score of 4-3.

The Firebirds outshot the Bears 23-19 to move to 11-2 in the playoffs. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-4 and went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The two teams will meet again in Hershey this Sunday, June 16th for game two. Puck drop at Giant Center is set for 2pm PT.

