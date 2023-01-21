Coach Peterson Departs for Cardinals Organization

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies are losing a four-year staple to the coaching staff under Head Coach Marcus Pointer, and the team couldn't be more thrilled for his opportunity. 2022 Huskies' Pitching Coach and Two Harbors native Will Peterson is leaping into a coaching role with the AAA Memphis Redbirds, a minor league team with MLB's St. Louis Cardinals. Will, who also was most recently the Interim Head Coach for the St. Scholastica Saints, will be an assistant pitching coach and spend games in the bullpen for Memphis.

Peterson reflects very fondly on his time with the Huskies and how his experience with the team was a major steppingstone in his career. "Working for the Huskies, in my opinion, really helped forward my career," he said. "Marcus Pointer did a great job of creating a professional setting and holding everyone to that standard while also letting people learn and grow on their own." Will wore multiple hats during his four-year stint with Duluth, aiding with recruiting, coaching the pitchers, coaching the bullpen, and analytics. "I got a lot of experience in a short amount of time," he added.

While moving up in baseball has always been the goal for the Two Harbors native, he says he's going to miss summers at The Wade and the great Northwoods League players he's had the opportunity to coach and follow once they leave the Huskies. "I'll really miss summers at The Wade with the fans," he said. "I've probably been watching, coaching, or playing baseball there since I was 6-years-old. It'll be new to not be in Duluth for summer baseball."

Coach Peterson's encouragement to others seeking to get into coaching is to keep knocking on doors to find opportunities...you never know what they can turn into. "I appreciate everyone who has supported me during my time with the Huskies. It was a great run to finish the 2022 season, and hopefully they have just as good of a start to 2023!"

Congratulations, Coach! You'll always be a part of the Huskies family. We cannot wait to watch you shine!

