'Clones Score Late, Win Game One 2-1
September 8, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
LOWELL, MA - Behind two eighth-inning runs and gutsy pitching, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets edged out a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon against the Lowell Spinners at LeLacheur Park to take a 1-0 series lead in the New York Penn League Championship Series.
W: Biddy (1-0)
L: Windle (0-1)
SV: Santos (1)
BIG MOMENTS
- Against Triple-A-level reliever Tom Windle, the Cyclones broke the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth, crossing two runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Jose Peroza and Antoine Duplantis to take a 1-0 lead.
- In the ninth, Reyson Santos allowed an RBI single to Lowell's Nick Northcut before inducing a game-ending groundout from Roldani Baldwin to earn the save.
- Pitching close to his childhood home in New Hampshire, Brooklyn starter Garrison Bryant tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
- Luke Ritter: 2-3, BB
- Ranfy Adon: 1-3, 2B, R
- Bretty Baty: 2-3, R
- Jose Peroza: 0-0, SF, RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: 0-3 SF, RBI
- Garrison Bryant: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
NEWS & NOTES
- The Cyclones head back to MCU Park for Game Two with a chance to win the best-of-3 series.
- Brooklyn's victory Sunday marked their first Championship Series victory since 2001, snapping a six-game losing streak.
- In the four playoff games, the Cyclones relief staff has allowed two runs in the past 20 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts.
WHAT'S NEXT
Brooklyn Cyclones vs. Lowell Spinners - Monday, 6:30 p.m.
MCU Park - Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (2-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Song (0-0, 1.06 ERA)
Tickets: BrooklynCyclones.com/tickets
Video: Facebook.com/BrooklynCyclones
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
