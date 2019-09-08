'Clones Score Late, Win Game One 2-1

LOWELL, MA - Behind two eighth-inning runs and gutsy pitching, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets edged out a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon against the Lowell Spinners at LeLacheur Park to take a 1-0 series lead in the New York Penn League Championship Series.

W: Biddy (1-0)

L: Windle (0-1)

SV: Santos (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Against Triple-A-level reliever Tom Windle, the Cyclones broke the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth, crossing two runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Jose Peroza and Antoine Duplantis to take a 1-0 lead.

- In the ninth, Reyson Santos allowed an RBI single to Lowell's Nick Northcut before inducing a game-ending groundout from Roldani Baldwin to earn the save.

- Pitching close to his childhood home in New Hampshire, Brooklyn starter Garrison Bryant tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Luke Ritter: 2-3, BB

- Ranfy Adon: 1-3, 2B, R

- Bretty Baty: 2-3, R

- Jose Peroza: 0-0, SF, RBI

- Antoine Duplantis: 0-3 SF, RBI

- Garrison Bryant: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

NEWS & NOTES

- The Cyclones head back to MCU Park for Game Two with a chance to win the best-of-3 series.

- Brooklyn's victory Sunday marked their first Championship Series victory since 2001, snapping a six-game losing streak.

- In the four playoff games, the Cyclones relief staff has allowed two runs in the past 20 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn Cyclones vs. Lowell Spinners - Monday, 6:30 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (2-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Song (0-0, 1.06 ERA)

