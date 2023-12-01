Clippers Announce Single-Game Tickets for 2024 Season on Sale Friday, December 1st

Columbus - Single-game tickets for all Columbus Clippers games at Huntington Park during the 2024 regular season will go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, December 1. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at www.clippersbaseball.com, by phone through the Clippers Ticket Line at 614-462-5250, or at the Clippers Administrative Office. Current office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

For the Clippers full 2024 schedule, visit www.milb.com/columbus/schedule/2024-03.

The Clippers will face traditional International League opponents the Toledo Mud Hens on April 30-May 5 and also July 4-6, the Louisville Bats return to Columbus on May 14-19, and the Indianapolis Indians visit Columbus on August 20-25. The 2024 home slate will also feature the Omaha Storm Chasers, Buffalo Bisons, Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Syracuse Mets, Durham Bulls and St. Paul Saints.

The world-famous Dime-a-Dog Nights will continue to be on all Tuesday home games. New for 2024, Military and First Responders Night on Wednesday games will now be 50% off all available tickets (limit 4) over the phone or at the Huntington Park Box Office.

Also new for 2024 is Student ID Nights have expanded to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday games. Students 14 and above can present a valid school ID and get a Reserved Seat and $5 Clippers Cash for $10 ($5 savings)!

Sunday will continue to be Family Day at Huntington Park with special Family pricing in the Reserved Seats and Bleachers or Lawn. Following Sunday games will be the Fun Run around the bases.

More specials and promotions will be announced at a later date.

In addition to single game tickets, Season Tickets are available. Visit www.milb.com/columbus/tickets/season-tickets to view the options or call the Clippers Ticket Line to setup a visit to Huntington Park to select your Season Tickets in person!

