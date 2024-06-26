Clinton Shadflies Night Announced

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings announced on Wednesday that they would play as the Clinton Shadflies on Saturday, June 29, 2024, against the O'Fallon Hoots.

An idea inspired by April Fools Day has now turned into a reality. The Clinton Shadflies became actualized after support grew on social media after the Clinton Baseball organization posted an April Fools joke that they would rebrand as the Shadflies for a theme night. The organization saw the resounding support and began working to create merchandise for sale. Now, fans can purchase replica Clinton Shadflies jerseys online and in-store.

In a video announcement on social media, the Clinton Baseball organization showed off the fronts of the jersey that sport the "Shadflies" script across the chest. The Shadflies patch and the Prospect League logo are featured on the right and left sleeves of the jersey. On the back of the jersey, the iconic red paddle wheel, seen on the Clinton flag, is featured below the neckline. The on-field jerseys will feature navy blue numbers with a green outline on the front and back of the jersey.

Fans can purchase tickets to Clinton Shadflies Night online.

